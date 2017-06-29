TOKYO, June 29 Weekly net trading in shares on the first section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange , Japan's main stock exchange, in thousands of yen. A negative figure indicates net selling. Week to: TOTAL Proprietary Brokerage Jun 23 10,550,333 203,836,665 -193,286,332 Jun 16 8,003,852 75,726,724 -67,722,872 Jun 9 2,810,252 191,837,221 -189,026,969 Jun 2 19,968,880 -104,086,896 124,055,776 May 26 -3,985,237 -115,833,463 111,848,226 Breakdown of brokerage totals: Week to: Institutions Individuals Foreigners Securities Cos Jun 23 49,820,639 -221,440,476 -10,597,204 -11,069,291 Jun 16 89,777,657 31,383,100 -189,691,002 807,373 Jun 9 -148,132,132 -1,922,067 -33,967,550 -5,005,220 Jun 2 47,187,273 -338,930,683 439,296,568 -23,497,382 May 26 186,097,668 -80,986,019 19,286,138 -12,549,561 Source: Tokyo Stock Exchange (Compiled by Tokyo Newsroom)