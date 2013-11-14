FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Foreign trading in Japan stocks for latest week
November 14, 2013 / 9:52 AM / 4 years ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in Japan stocks for latest week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Weekly net trading in shares on
the first section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Japan's
main stock exchange, in thousands of yen. A negative figure
indicates net selling.
    
 Week to:   TOTAL           Proprietary       Brokerage
 Nov 8       5,665,834      -145,151,694       150,817,528
 Nov 1      21,128,346        -1,679,786        22,808,132
 Oct 25     11,160,272        27,237,442       -16,077,170
 Oct 18     42,271,982        81,877,954       -39,605,972
 Oct 11     -5,924,240      -250,241,260       244,317,020
 
 Breakdown of brokerage totals:
 Week to: Institutions  Individuals  Foreigners  Securities Cos
 Nov 8      14,777,596   -57,398,900  196,888,032   -3,449,200
 Nov 1      32,361,618  -242,226,755  232,750,944      -77,675
 Oct 25   -102,591,523   103,260,130  -17,716,415      970,638
 Oct 18     11,226,437  -318,102,454  273,660,369   -6,390,324
 Oct 11    170,158,041  -155,216,902  236,466,111   -7,090,230
 Source: Tokyo Stock Exchange

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
