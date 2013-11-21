TABLE-Foreign trading in Japan stocks for latest week

TOKYO, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Weekly net trading in shares on the first section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Japan's main stock exchange, in thousands of yen. A negative figure indicates net selling. Week to: TOTAL Proprietary Brokerage Nov 15 40,463,499 136,000,010 -95,536,511 Nov 8 5,665,834 -145,151,694 150,817,528 Nov 1 21,128,346 -1,679,786 22,808,132 Oct 25 11,160,272 27,237,442 -16,077,170 Oct 18 42,271,982 81,877,954 -39,605,972 Breakdown of brokerage totals: Week to: Institutions Individuals Foreigners Securities Cos Nov 15 -70,761,043 -1,124,510,043 1,154,533,023 -54,798,448 Nov 8 14,777,596 -57,398,900 196,888,032 -3,449,200 Nov 1 32,361,618 -242,226,755 232,750,944 -77,675 Oct 25 -102,591,523 103,260,130 -17,716,415 970,638 Oct 18 11,226,437 -318,102,454 273,660,369 -6,390,324 Source: Tokyo Stock Exchange