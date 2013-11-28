FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters

November 28, 2013 / 6:21 AM / 4 years ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in Japan stocks for latest week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Weekly net trading in shares on
the first section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Japan's
main stock exchange, in thousands of yen. A negative figure
indicates net selling.
    
 Week to:   TOTAL            Proprietary        Brokerage
 Nov 22 41,414,924       112,061,705       -70,646,781
 Nov 15     40,463,499       136,000,010       -95,536,511
 Nov 8       5,665,834      -145,151,694       150,817,528
 Nov 1      21,128,346        -1,679,786        22,808,132
 Oct 25     11,160,272        27,237,442       -16,077,170
 
 Breakdown of brokerage totals:
 Week to: Institutions  Individuals  Foreigners  Securities Cos
 Nov 22   -173,665,604   -494,846,682   636,460,828 -38,595,323
 Nov 15    -70,761,043 -1,124,510,043 1,154,533,023 -54,798,448 
  
 Nov 8      14,777,596    -57,398,900   196,888,032  -3,449,200
 Nov 1      32,361,618   -242,226,755   232,750,944     -77,675
 Oct 25   -102,591,523    103,260,130   -17,716,415     970,638
 Source: Tokyo Stock Exchange

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
