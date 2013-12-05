FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Foreign trading in Japan stocks for latest week
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 5, 2013 / 7:27 AM / 4 years ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in Japan stocks for latest week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Weekly net trading in shares on the
first section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Japan's main
stock exchange, in thousands of yen. A negative figure indicates
net selling.
    
 Week to:   TOTAL            Proprietary        Brokerage
 Nov 29     12,493,762       251,336,592      -238,842,830    
 Nov 22 41,414,924       112,061,705       -70,646,781
 Nov 15     40,463,499       136,000,010       -95,536,511
 Nov 8       5,665,834      -145,151,694       150,817,528
 Nov 1      21,128,346        -1,679,786        22,808,132
 
 Breakdown of brokerage totals:
 Week to: Institutions  Individuals  Foreigners  Securities Cos
 Nov 29   -175,603,610   -305,848,292   265,309,061 -22,699,989 
  
 Nov 22   -173,665,604   -494,846,682   636,460,828 -38,595,323
 Nov 15    -70,761,043 -1,124,510,043 1,154,533,023 -54,798,448 
  
 Nov 8      14,777,596    -57,398,900   196,888,032  -3,449,200
 Nov 1      32,361,618   -242,226,755   232,750,944     -77,675
 Source: Tokyo Stock Exchange

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.