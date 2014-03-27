FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Foreign trading in Japan stocks for latest week
#Financials
March 27, 2014 / 6:32 AM / 3 years ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in Japan stocks for latest week

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, Mar 27 (Reuters) - Weekly net trading in shares on the first section
of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Japan's main stock exchange, in thousands
of yen. A negative figure indicates net selling.
    
 Week to:   TOTAL            Proprietary        Brokerage
 Mar 20     -6,420,515        90,109,754       -96,530,269
 Mar 14    -21,035,046       549,188,127      -570,223,173
 Mar 7       2,133,961        79,467,468       -77,333,507
 Feb 28    -10,070,028       -55,211,776        45,141,748
 Feb 21        595,184       237,202,094      -236,606,910
      
 Breakdown of brokerage totals:
 Week to: Institutions   Individuals   Foreigners   Securities Cos
 Mar 20   -153,074,041   142,146,828  -100,351,169  14,748,113
 Mar 14   -134,644,345   520,971,063  -978,446,756  21,896,865
 Mar 7     -96,298,594  -313,612,118   355,388,740 -22,811,535
 Feb 28      3,658,276    29,996,837    15,838,781  -4,352,146
 Feb 21     42,331,684  -303,783,625    45,588,045 -20,743,014

 Source: Tokyo Stock Exchange

 (Compiled by Tokyo newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
