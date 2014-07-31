FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 31, 2014 / 7:57 AM / 3 years ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in Japan stocks for latest week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, July 31 (Reuters) - Weekly net trading in shares on the first section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Japan’s main stock exchange, in thousands of yen. A negative figure indicates net selling.

Week to: TOTAL Proprietary Brokerage Jul 25 25,417,556 68,930,557 -43,513,001 Jul 18 -12,582,793 16,681,105 -29,263,898 Jul 11 -11,235,584 -134,084,369 122,848,785 Jul 4 10,552,438 -9,300,509 19,852,947 Jun 27 -38,493,835 165,566,713 -204,060,548

Breakdown of brokerage totals: Week to: Institutions Individuals Foreigners Securities Cos Jul 25 -4,423,891 -180,363,963 153,829,633 -12,554,780 Jul 18 4,690,772 -127,859,617 100,935,582 -7,030,635 Jul 11 91,248,364 166,502,251 -144,060,476 9,158,646 Jul 4 86,456,491 -332,188,681 287,014,321 -21,429,184 Jun 27 -108,892,808 -31,008,232 -64,908,852 749,344

Source: Tokyo Stock Exchange

Compiled by Tokyo newsroom

