TABLE-Foreign trading in Japan stocks for latest week

TOKYO, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Weekly net trading in shares on the first section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Japan's main stock exchange, in thousands of yen. A negative figure indicates net selling. Week to: TOTAL Proprietary Brokerage Aug 15 16,738,076 113,534,092 -96,796,016 Aug 8 26,561,497 -193,555,758 220,117,255 Aug 1 26,384,501 95,225,048 -68,840,547 Jul 25 25,417,556 68,930,557 -43,513,001 Jul 18 -12,582,793 16,681,105 -29,263,898 Breakdown of brokerage totals: Week to: Institutions Individuals Foreigners Securities Cos Aug 15 118,824,321 -180,662,450 -24,398,196 -10,559,691 Aug 8 200,943,980 443,086,063 -450,796,436 26,883,648 Aug 1 -16,660,782 -185,618,639 149,116,691 -15,677,817 Jul 25 -4,423,891 -180,363,963 153,829,633 -12,554,780 Jul 18 4,690,772 -127,859,617 100,935,582 -7,030,635 Source: Tokyo Stock Exchange (Compiled by Tokyo newsroom)