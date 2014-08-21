FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Foreign trading in Japan stocks for latest week
August 21, 2014 / 6:17 AM / 3 years ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in Japan stocks for latest week

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Weekly net trading in shares on the first section
of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Japan's main stock exchange, in thousands
of yen.
A negative figure indicates net selling.
    
 Week to:   TOTAL            Proprietary        Brokerage
 Aug 15     16,738,076     113,534,092       -96,796,016
 Aug 8      26,561,497      -193,555,758       220,117,255    
 Aug 1      26,384,501        95,225,048       -68,840,547    
 Jul 25     25,417,556        68,930,557       -43,513,001
 Jul 18    -12,582,793        16,681,105       -29,263,898
       
 Breakdown of brokerage totals:
 Week to: Institutions   Individuals   Foreigners   Securities Cos
 Aug 15    118,824,321  -180,662,450   -24,398,196 -10,559,691
 Aug 8     200,943,980   443,086,063  -450,796,436  26,883,648
 Aug 1     -16,660,782  -185,618,639   149,116,691 -15,677,817
 Jul 25     -4,423,891  -180,363,963   153,829,633 -12,554,780
 Jul 18      4,690,772  -127,859,617   100,935,582  -7,030,635
    
 Source: Tokyo Stock Exchange

 (Compiled by Tokyo newsroom)

