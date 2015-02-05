FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Foreign trading in Japan stocks for latest week
February 5, 2015 / 6:26 AM / 3 years ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in Japan stocks for latest week

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Weekly net trading in shares on the first section
of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Japan's main stock exchange, in thousands
of yen.
A negative figure indicates net selling.
    
 Week to:         TOTAL       Proprietary        Brokerage
 Jan 30      3,316,238       118,944,535      -115,628,297
 Jan 23     18,081,679        43,870,127       -25,788,448
 Jan 16      7,469,356       -86,097,469        93,566,825
 Jan 9     -22,130,278      -302,592,489       280,462,211
 Dec 30        191,190        -3,714,823         3,906,013
    
Breakdown of brokerage totals:
 Week to: Institutions   Individuals   Foreigners   Securities Cos
 Jan 30    137,564,291  -165,985,436   -77,142,491 -10,064,661
 Jan 23    168,380,833  -250,975,150    74,687,081 -17,881,212
 Jan 16    253,184,483   275,424,096  -447,062,190  12,020,436
 Jan 9     205,082,770   475,924,742  -428,035,691  27,490,390
 Dec 30      4,030,965    11,193,897   -11,854,711     535,862
    
 Source: Tokyo Stock Exchange

 (Compiled by Tokyo newsroom)

