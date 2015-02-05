TABLE-Foreign trading in Japan stocks for latest week

TOKYO, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Weekly net trading in shares on the first section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Japan's main stock exchange, in thousands of yen. A negative figure indicates net selling. Week to: TOTAL Proprietary Brokerage Jan 30 3,316,238 118,944,535 -115,628,297 Jan 23 18,081,679 43,870,127 -25,788,448 Jan 16 7,469,356 -86,097,469 93,566,825 Jan 9 -22,130,278 -302,592,489 280,462,211 Dec 30 191,190 -3,714,823 3,906,013 Breakdown of brokerage totals: Week to: Institutions Individuals Foreigners Securities Cos Jan 30 137,564,291 -165,985,436 -77,142,491 -10,064,661 Jan 23 168,380,833 -250,975,150 74,687,081 -17,881,212 Jan 16 253,184,483 275,424,096 -447,062,190 12,020,436 Jan 9 205,082,770 475,924,742 -428,035,691 27,490,390 Dec 30 4,030,965 11,193,897 -11,854,711 535,862 Source: Tokyo Stock Exchange (Compiled by Tokyo newsroom)