TABLE-Foreign trading in Japan stocks for latest week
February 19, 2015 / 7:07 AM / 3 years ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in Japan stocks for latest week

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Weekly net trading in shares on the first section
of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Japan's main stock exchange, in thousands
of yen.
A negative figure indicates net selling.
    
 Week to:         TOTAL       Proprietary        Brokerage
 Feb 13      2,151,825       367,166,953      -365,015,128
 Feb 6      20,298,060       230,695,890      -210,397,830
 Jan 30      3,316,238       118,944,535      -115,628,297
 Jan 23     18,081,679        43,870,127       -25,788,448
 Jan 16      7,469,356       -86,097,469        93,566,825
    
Breakdown of brokerage totals:
 Week to: Institutions   Individuals   Foreigners   Securities Cos
 Feb 13     47,325,595  -398,849,457    10,479,665 -23,970,931
 Feb 6     177,157,217  -136,885,418  -239,260,591 -11,409,038
 Jan 30    137,564,291  -165,985,436   -77,142,491 -10,064,661
 Jan 23    168,380,833  -250,975,150    74,687,081 -17,881,212
 Jan 16    253,184,483   275,424,096  -447,062,190  12,020,436
    
 Source: Tokyo Stock Exchange

 (Compiled by Tokyo newsroom)

