TABLE-Foreign trading in Japan stocks for latest week
#Financials
March 5, 2015 / 6:40 AM / 3 years ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in Japan stocks for latest week

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, Mar 5 (Reuters) - Weekly net trading in shares on the first section
of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Japan's main stock exchange, in thousands
of yen.
A negative figure indicates net selling.
    
 Week to:       TOTAL       Proprietary        Brokerage
 Feb 27     65,016,625       294,489,519      -229,472,894
 Feb 20     57,515,174       662,733,648      -605,218,474
 Feb 13      2,151,825       367,166,953      -365,015,128
 Feb 6      20,298,060       230,695,890      -210,397,830
 Jan 30      3,316,238       118,944,535      -115,628,297
    
Breakdown of brokerage totals:
 Week to: Institutions   Individuals   Foreigners   Securities Cos
 Feb 27    -15,132,922  -443,433,071   258,457,625 -29,364,526
 Feb 20    -37,150,813  -671,018,622   146,735,686 -43,784,725
 Feb 13     47,325,595  -398,849,457    10,479,665 -23,970,931
 Feb 6     177,157,217  -136,885,418  -239,260,591 -11,409,038
 Jan 30    137,564,291  -165,985,436   -77,142,491 -10,064,661
    
 Source: Tokyo Stock Exchange

 (Compiled by Tokyo newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
