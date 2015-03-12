TABLE-Foreign trading in Japan stocks for latest week

TOKYO, Mar 12 (Reuters) - Weekly net trading in shares on the first section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Japan's main stock exchange, in thousands of yen. A negative figure indicates net selling. Week to: TOTAL Proprietary Brokerage Mar 6 14,453,924 -38,121,625 52,575,549 Feb 27 65,016,625 294,489,519 -229,472,894 Feb 20 57,515,174 662,733,648 -605,218,474 Feb 13 2,151,825 367,166,953 -365,015,128 Feb 6 20,298,060 230,695,890 -210,397,830 Breakdown of brokerage totals: Week to: Institutions Individuals Foreigners Securities Cos Mar 6 -20,167,501 -122,233,237 210,454,110 -15,477,823 Feb 27 -15,132,922 -443,433,071 258,457,625 -29,364,526 Feb 20 -37,150,813 -671,018,622 146,735,686 -43,784,725 Feb 13 47,325,595 -398,849,457 10,479,665 -23,970,931 Feb 6 177,157,217 -136,885,418 -239,260,591 -11,409,038 Source: Tokyo Stock Exchange (Compiled by Tokyo newsroom)