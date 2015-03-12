FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Foreign trading in Japan stocks for latest week
March 12, 2015 / 6:52 AM / 3 years ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in Japan stocks for latest week

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, Mar 12 (Reuters) - Weekly net trading in shares on the first section
of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Japan's main stock exchange, in thousands
of yen.
A negative figure indicates net selling.
    
 Week to:       TOTAL       Proprietary        Brokerage
 Mar 6      14,453,924       -38,121,625        52,575,549
 Feb 27     65,016,625       294,489,519      -229,472,894
 Feb 20     57,515,174       662,733,648      -605,218,474
 Feb 13      2,151,825       367,166,953      -365,015,128
 Feb 6      20,298,060       230,695,890      -210,397,830
    
Breakdown of brokerage totals:
 Week to: Institutions   Individuals   Foreigners   Securities Cos
 Mar 6     -20,167,501  -122,233,237   210,454,110 -15,477,823
 Feb 27    -15,132,922  -443,433,071   258,457,625 -29,364,526
 Feb 20    -37,150,813  -671,018,622   146,735,686 -43,784,725
 Feb 13     47,325,595  -398,849,457    10,479,665 -23,970,931
 Feb 6     177,157,217  -136,885,418  -239,260,591 -11,409,038
    
 Source: Tokyo Stock Exchange

 (Compiled by Tokyo newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
