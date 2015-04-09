FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Foreign trading in Japan stocks for latest week
April 9, 2015 / 8:27 AM / 3 years ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in Japan stocks for latest week

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, Apr 9 (Reuters) - Weekly net trading in shares on the first section
of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Japan's main stock exchange, in thousands
of yen.
A negative figure indicates net selling.
    
 Week to:       TOTAL       Proprietary        Brokerage
 Apr 3       3,319,302       113,292,499      -109,973,197
 Mar 27        467,425        35,464,485       -34,997,060
 Mar 20     18,612,425        70,373,415       -51,760,990
 Mar 13      6,800,820      -101,539,383       108,340,203
 Mar 6      14,453,924       -38,121,625        52,575,549
    
Breakdown of brokerage totals:
 Week to: Institutions   Individuals   Foreigners   Securities Cos
 Apr 3    -249,348,311  -282,736,494   437,916,708 -15,805,100
 Mar 27    -57,422,145   150,813,303  -128,270,185    -118,033
 Mar 20   -183,216,052    16,657,578   119,493,671  -4,696,187
 Mar 13    -37,101,981  -140,984,697   299,296,684 -12,869,803
 Mar 6     -20,167,501  -122,233,237   210,454,110 -15,477,823
    
 Source: Tokyo Stock Exchange

 (Compiled by Tokyo newsroom)

