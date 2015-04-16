TABLE-Foreign trading in Japan stocks for latest week

TOKYO, Apr 16 (Reuters) - Weekly net trading in shares on the first section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Japan's main stock exchange, in thousands of yen. A negative figure indicates net selling. Week to: TOTAL Proprietary Brokerage Apr 10 21,529,654 29,770,212 -8,240,558 Apr 3 3,319,302 113,292,499 -109,973,197 Mar 27 467,425 35,464,485 -34,997,060 Mar 20 18,612,425 70,373,415 -51,760,990 Mar 13 6,800,820 -101,539,383 108,340,203 Breakdown of brokerage totals: Week to: Institutions Individuals Foreigners Securities Cos Apr 10 -214,075,231 -349,652,438 582,275,439 -26,788,328 Apr 3 -249,348,311 -282,736,494 437,916,708 -15,805,100 Mar 27 -57,422,145 150,813,303 -128,270,185 -118,033 Mar 20 -183,216,052 16,657,578 119,493,671 -4,696,187 Mar 13 -37,101,981 -140,984,697 299,296,684 -12,869,803 Source: Tokyo Stock Exchange (Compiled by Tokyo newsroom)