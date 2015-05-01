FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Foreign trading in Japan stocks for latest week
May 1, 2015

TABLE-Foreign trading in Japan stocks for latest week

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, May 1 (Reuters) - Weekly net trading in shares on the first section
of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Japan's main stock exchange, in thousandsof
yen.
  A negative figure indicates net selling.
    
 Week to:       TOTAL       Proprietary        Brokerage
 Apr 24      7,840,018       175,349,939      -167,509,921
 Apr 17      8,572,057       138,823,421      -130,251,364
 Apr 10     21,529,654        29,770,212        -8,240,558
 Apr 3       3,319,302       113,292,499      -109,973,197
 Mar 27        467,425        35,464,485       -34,997,060
    
Breakdown of brokerage totals:
 Week to: Institutions   Individuals   Foreigners   Securities Cos
 Apr 24   -229,987,999  -590,736,317   689,524,200 -36,309,805
 Apr 17    -74,395,345  -340,839,496   301,357,064 -16,373,587
 Apr 10   -214,075,231  -349,652,438   582,275,439 -26,788,328
 Apr 3    -249,348,311  -282,736,494   437,916,708 -15,805,100
 Mar 27    -57,422,145   150,813,303  -128,270,185    -118,033
    
 Source: Tokyo Stock Exchange



 (Compiled by Tokyo newsroom)

