TABLE-Foreign trading in Japan stocks for latest week
August 27, 2015 / 6:16 AM / 2 years ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in Japan stocks for latest week

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Weekly net trading in shares on the first section
of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Japan's main stock exchange, in thousands
of yen.
A negative figure indicates net selling.

 Week to:       TOTAL       Proprietary         Brokerage
 Aug 21 -2,465,606      -142,314,557       139,848,951
 Aug 14     18,645,868        32,579,735       -13,933,867
 Aug 7      25,627,471       170,340,544      -144,713,073
 Jul 31      4,399,119        -4,373,808         8,772,927
 Jul 24     -1,032,034       -35,493,466        34,461,432

    
Breakdown of brokerage totals:
 Week to: Institutions   Individuals   Foreigners   Securities Cos
 Aug 21    184,913,934   322,972,353  -389,647,670  21,610,334
 Aug 14    223,520,730    57,036,113  -298,779,128   4,288,418
 Aug 7    -148,153,298  -261,159,374   278,136,140 -13,536,541
 Jul 31     97,090,275   -73,347,720    -3,010,934 -11,958,694
 Jul 24    -35,834,099    67,007,962    -1,166,020   4,453,589


Source: Tokyo Stock Exchange

 (Compiled by Tokyo newsroom)

