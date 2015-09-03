FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Foreign trading in Japan stocks for latest week
#Financials
September 3, 2015 / 6:56 AM / 2 years ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in Japan stocks for latest week

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, Sep 3 (Reuters) - Weekly net trading in shares on the first section
of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Japan's main stock exchange, in thousands
of yen.
A negative figure indicates net selling.

 Week to:       TOTAL       Proprietary         Brokerage
 Aug 28    -30,026,338      -436,402,337       406,375,999
 Aug 21 -2,465,606      -142,314,557       139,848,951
 Aug 14     18,645,868        32,579,735       -13,933,867
 Aug 7      25,627,471       170,340,544      -144,713,073
 Jul 31      4,399,119        -4,373,808         8,772,927

Breakdown of brokerage totals:
 Week to: Institutions   Individuals   Foreigners   Securities Cos
 Aug 28    642,112,860   458,995,225  -726,413,211  31,681,125
 Aug 21    184,913,934   322,972,353  -389,647,670  21,610,334
 Aug 14    223,520,730    57,036,113  -298,779,128   4,288,418
 Aug 7    -148,153,298  -261,159,374   278,136,140 -13,536,541
 Jul 31     97,090,275   -73,347,720    -3,010,934 -11,958,694
    
Source: Tokyo Stock Exchange

 (Compiled by Tokyo newsroom)

