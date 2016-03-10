FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Foreign trading in Japan stocks for latest week
March 10, 2016 / 6:52 AM / a year ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in Japan stocks for latest week

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, March 10 (Reuters) - Weekly net trading in shares on the first
section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Japan's main stock exchange, in
thousands of yen.
A negative figure indicates net selling.

 Week to:       TOTAL       Proprietary         Brokerage
 Mar 4       6,566,593       -13,773,546        20,340,139
 Feb 26         91,155      -125,129,968       125,221,123
 Feb 19     13,142,128      -278,998,355       292,140,483
 Feb 12    -18,584,154       249,187,032      -267,771,186
 Feb 5         648,502       304,720,875      -304,072,373
 
Breakdown of brokerage totals:
 Week to: Institutions   Individuals   Foreigners   Securities Cos
 Mar 4     328,378,140  -188,380,865  -106,550,783  -13,106,353
 Feb 26    575,617,329   -38,538,796  -407,244,579   -4,612,831
 Feb 19    686,119,876    11,192,491  -408,392,947    3,221,063
 Feb 12     94,076,178   191,127,722  -572,132,460   19,157,374
 Feb 5      95,440,184   187,517,045  -598,964,856   11,935,254

Source: Tokyo Stock Exchange

 (Compiled by Tokyo Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
