TABLE-Foreign trading in Japan stocks for latest week

TOKYO, June 2 (Reuters) - Weekly net trading in shares on the first section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Japan's main stock exchange, in thousands of yen. A negative figure indicates net selling. Week to: TOTAL Proprietary Brokerage May 27 7,814,294 127,327,608 -119,513,314 May 20 3,932,833 2,137,133 1,795,700 May 13 -9,147,847 -186,500,560 177,352,713 May 6 -19,696,096 -88,383,799 68,687,703 Apr 28 6,209,112 10,168,019 -3,958,907 Breakdown of brokerage totals: Week to: Institutions Individuals Foreigners Securities Cos May 27 73,143,482 -114,923,802 -67,242,768 -10,490,226 May 20 138,373,129 -133,944,909 1,830,353 -4,462,873 May 13 135,671,359 -10,504,072 57,140,196 -4,954,770 May 6 107,003,265 257,833,593 -310,003,782 13,854,627 Apr 28 -17,031,036 86,181,645 -80,094,185 6,984,669 Source: Tokyo Stock Exchange (Compiled by Tokyo Newsroom)