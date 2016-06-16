FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
TABLE-Foreign trading in Japan stocks for latest week
June 16, 2016 / 6:55 AM / a year ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in Japan stocks for latest week

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, June 16 (Reuters) - Weekly net trading in shares on the first section
of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Japan's main stock exchange, in thousands
of yen.
A negative figure indicates net selling.

 Week to:       TOTAL       Proprietary         Brokerage
 Jun 10     -5,093,950      -493,615,546       488,521,596
 Jun 3         918,873       -10,857,181        11,776,054
 May 27      7,814,294       127,327,608      -119,513,314
 May 20      3,932,833         2,137,133         1,795,700
 May 13     -9,147,847      -186,500,560       177,352,713

Breakdown of brokerage totals:
 Week to: Institutions   Individuals   Foreigners   Securities Cos
 Jun 10    232,510,523    21,441,462   234,512,790       56,821
 Jun 3     129,088,308    43,754,712  -158,466,670   -2,600,296
 May 27     73,143,482  -114,923,802   -67,242,768  -10,490,226
 May 20    138,373,129  -133,944,909     1,830,353   -4,462,873
 May 13    135,671,359   -10,504,072    57,140,196   -4,954,770
 
Source: Tokyo Stock Exchange

 (Compiled by Tokyo Newsroom)

