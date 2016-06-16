TABLE-Foreign trading in Japan stocks for latest week

TOKYO, June 16 (Reuters) - Weekly net trading in shares on the first section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Japan's main stock exchange, in thousands of yen. A negative figure indicates net selling. Week to: TOTAL Proprietary Brokerage Jun 10 -5,093,950 -493,615,546 488,521,596 Jun 3 918,873 -10,857,181 11,776,054 May 27 7,814,294 127,327,608 -119,513,314 May 20 3,932,833 2,137,133 1,795,700 May 13 -9,147,847 -186,500,560 177,352,713 Breakdown of brokerage totals: Week to: Institutions Individuals Foreigners Securities Cos Jun 10 232,510,523 21,441,462 234,512,790 56,821 Jun 3 129,088,308 43,754,712 -158,466,670 -2,600,296 May 27 73,143,482 -114,923,802 -67,242,768 -10,490,226 May 20 138,373,129 -133,944,909 1,830,353 -4,462,873 May 13 135,671,359 -10,504,072 57,140,196 -4,954,770 Source: Tokyo Stock Exchange (Compiled by Tokyo Newsroom)