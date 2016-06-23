FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
TABLE-Foreign trading in Japan stocks for latest week
June 23, 2016 / 6:21 AM / a year ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in Japan stocks for latest week

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, June 23 (Reuters) - Weekly net trading in shares on the first section
of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Japan's main stock exchange, in thousands
of yen.
A negative figure indicates net selling.

 Week to:       TOTAL       Proprietary         Brokerage
 Jun 17    -23,867,039      -197,230,796       173,363,757
 Jun 10     -5,093,950      -493,615,546       488,521,596
 Jun 3         918,873       -10,857,181        11,776,054
 May 27      7,814,294       127,327,608      -119,513,314
 May 20      3,932,833         2,137,133         1,795,700

Breakdown of brokerage totals:
 Week to: Institutions   Individuals   Foreigners   Securities Cos
 Jun 17    183,687,136   200,037,101  -217,208,127    6,847,647
 Jun 10    232,510,523    21,441,462   234,512,790       56,821
 Jun 3     129,088,308    43,754,712  -158,466,670   -2,600,296
 May 27     73,143,482  -114,923,802   -67,242,768  -10,490,226
 May 20    138,373,129  -133,944,909     1,830,353   -4,462,873
 
Source: Tokyo Stock Exchange

 (Compiled by Tokyo Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
