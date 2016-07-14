FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Foreign trading in Japan stocks for latest week
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Energy & Environment
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 14, 2016 / 6:15 AM / a year ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in Japan stocks for latest week

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, July 14 (Reuters) - Weekly net trading in shares on the first section
of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Japan's main stock exchange, in thousands
of yen.
A negative figure indicates net selling.

 Week to:       TOTAL       Proprietary         Brokerage
 Jul 8      -8,761,756      -187,937,775       179,176,019
 Jul 1      -1,768,847      -251,894,701       250,125,854
 Jun 24      2,611,092      -141,312,594       143,923,686
 Jun 17    -23,867,039      -197,230,796       173,363,757
 Jun 10     -5,093,950      -493,615,546       488,521,596

Breakdown of brokerage totals:
 Week to: Institutions   Individuals   Foreigners   Securities Cos
 Jul 8     174,762,871   160,423,899  -165,316,256    9,305,505
 Jul 1     246,534,423    -9,047,252    11,092,258    1,546,425
 Jun 24    215,614,934    38,212,493  -121,857,986   11,954,245
 Jun 17    183,687,136   200,037,101  -217,208,127    6,847,647
 Jun 10    232,510,523    21,441,462   234,512,790       56,821
 
Source: Tokyo Stock Exchange

 (Compiled by Tokyo Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.