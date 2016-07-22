FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Foreign trading in Japan stocks for latest week
July 22, 2016 / 6:15 AM / a year ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in Japan stocks for latest week

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, July 22 (Reuters) - Weekly net trading in shares on the first section
of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Japan's main stock exchange, in thousands
of yen.
A negative figure indicates net selling.

 Week to:       TOTAL       Proprietary         Brokerage
 Jul 15     16,672,154       275,961,639      -259,289,485
 Jul 8      -8,761,756      -187,937,775       179,176,019
 Jul 1      -1,768,847      -251,894,701       250,125,854
 Jun 24      2,611,092      -141,312,594       143,923,686
 Jun 17    -23,867,039      -197,230,796       173,363,757

Breakdown of brokerage totals:
 Week to: Institutions   Individuals   Foreigners   Securities Cos
 Jul 15   -103,724,362  -505,123,062   363,305,474  -13,747,535
 Jul 8     174,762,871   160,423,899  -165,316,256    9,305,505
 Jul 1     246,534,423    -9,047,252    11,092,258    1,546,425
 Jun 24    215,614,934    38,212,493  -121,857,986   11,954,245
 Jun 17    183,687,136   200,037,101  -217,208,127    6,847,647
 
Source: Tokyo Stock Exchange

 (Compiled by Tokyo Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
