10 months ago
TABLE-Foreign trading in Japan stocks for latest week
October 20, 2016 / 6:15 AM / 10 months ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in Japan stocks for latest week

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Weekly net trading in shares on the first section
of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Japan's main stock exchange, in thousands
of yen. A negative figure indicates net selling.

 Week to:       TOTAL       Proprietary         Brokerage
 Oct 14      5,904,644       -45,440,953        51,345,597
 Oct 7      11,069,417       119,290,427      -108,221,010
 Sep 30     11,312,487       224,780,126      -213,467,639
 Sep 23     11,720,287       243,864,999      -232,144,712
 Sep 16        724,742       268,299,993      -267,575,251
 

Breakdown of brokerage totals:
 Week to: Institutions   Individuals   Foreigners   Securities Cos
 Oct 14    -48,454,210   -16,592,708   116,018,970      373,545
 Oct 7     -89,584,828  -287,845,770   281,492,540  -12,282,952
 Sep 30    -81,308,566    54,538,951  -191,752,142    5,054,118
 Sep 23     80,923,152  -195,322,179  -113,069,966   -4,675,719
 Sep 16     28,693,905   165,620,985  -472,248,725   10,358,584
 
Source: Tokyo Stock Exchange

 (Compiled by Tokyo Newsroom)

