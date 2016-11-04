TABLE-Foreign trading in Japan stocks for latest week

TOKYO, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Weekly net trading in shares on the first section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Japan's main stock exchange, in thousands of yen. A negative figure indicates net selling. Week to: TOTAL Proprietary Brokerage Oct 28 14,558,770 444,255,848 -429,697,078 Oct 21 10,691,571 183,788,982 -173,097,411 Oct 14 5,904,644 -45,440,953 51,345,597 Oct 7 11,069,417 119,290,427 -108,221,010 Sep 30 11,312,487 224,780,126 -213,467,639 Breakdown of brokerage totals: Week to: Institutions Individuals Foreigners Securities Cos Oct 28 -144,000,886 -286,920,212 10,578,005 -9,353,985 Oct 21 -51,384,846 -182,740,466 67,615,894 -6,587,993 Oct 14 -48,454,210 -16,592,708 116,018,970 373,545 Oct 7 -89,584,828 -287,845,770 281,492,540 -12,282,952 Sep 30 -81,308,566 54,538,951 -191,752,142 5,054,118 Source: Tokyo Stock Exchange (Compiled by Tokyo Newsroom)