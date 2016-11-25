TABLE-Foreign trading in Japan stocks for latest week

TOKYO, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Weekly net trading in shares on the first section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Japan's main stock exchange, in thousands of yen. A negative figure indicates net selling. Week to: TOTAL Proprietary Brokerage Nov 18 31,877,896 184,823,482 -152,945,586 Nov 11 24,635,382 163,360,362 -138,724,980 Nov 4 -2,251,492 -102,470,757 100,219,265 Oct 28 14,558,770 444,255,848 -429,697,078 Oct 21 10,691,571 183,788,982 -173,097,411 Breakdown of brokerage totals: Week to: Institutions Individuals Foreigners Securities Cos Nov 18 -198,078,677 -433,793,816 482,414,552 -3,487,645 Nov 11 -108,626,816 -413,912,651 398,296,280 -14,481,793 Nov 4 25,326,553 115,286,905 -53,782,038 13,387,845 Oct 28 -144,000,886 -286,920,212 10,578,005 -9,353,985 Oct 21 -51,384,846 -182,740,466 67,615,894 -6,587,993 Source: Tokyo Stock Exchange (Compiled by Tokyo Newsroom)