9 months ago
TABLE-Foreign trading in Japan stocks for latest week
December 1, 2016 / 6:20 AM / 9 months ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in Japan stocks for latest week

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Weekly net trading in shares on the first section
of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Japan's main stock exchange, in thousands
of yen. A negative figure indicates net selling.

 Week to:       TOTAL       Proprietary         Brokerage
 Nov 25     33,753,886       285,332,377      -251,578,491
 Nov 18     31,877,896       184,823,482      -152,945,586
 Nov 11     24,635,382       163,360,362      -138,724,980
 Nov 4      -2,251,492      -102,470,757       100,219,265
 Oct 28     14,558,770       444,255,848      -429,697,078

Breakdown of brokerage totals:
 Week to: Institutions   Individuals   Foreigners   Securities Cos
 Nov 25    -97,804,637  -439,850,836   305,158,930  -19,081,948
 Nov 18   -198,078,677  -433,793,816   482,414,552   -3,487,645
 Nov 11   -108,626,816  -413,912,651   398,296,280  -14,481,793
 Nov 4      25,326,553   115,286,905   -53,782,038   13,387,845
 Oct 28   -144,000,886  -286,920,212    10,578,005   -9,353,985
 
Source: Tokyo Stock Exchange

 (Compiled by Tokyo Newsroom)

