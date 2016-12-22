BRIEF-Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp II to buy Daseke Inc
* HENNESSY CAPITAL ACQUISITION CORP II - co and Daseke Inc announced they have entered into a definitive merger agreement
TOKYO, Dec 22 Weekly net trading in shares on the first section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Japan's main stock exchange, in thousands of yen. A negative figure indicates net selling. Week to: TOTAL Proprietary Brokerage Dec 16 13,175,630 644,502,712 -631,327,082 Dec 9 32,803,177 -479,472,270 512,275,447 Dec 2 29,693,488 -100,976,868 130,670,356 Nov 25 33,753,886 285,332,377 -251,578,491 Nov 18 31,877,896 184,823,482 -152,945,586 Breakdown of brokerage totals: Week to: Institutions Individuals Foreigners Securities Cos Dec 16 -208,614,403 -487,482,799 89,200,020 -24,429,900 Dec 9 352,789,132 -378,286,240 566,487,565 -28,715,010 Dec 2 38,231,855 -306,421,084 416,530,504 -17,670,919 Nov 25 -97,804,637 -439,850,836 305,158,930 -19,081,948 Nov 18 -198,078,677 -433,793,816 482,414,552 -3,487,645 Source: Tokyo Stock Exchange (Compiled by Tokyo Newsroom)
ROME, Dec 22 The Italian cabinet met late on Thursday to discuss details of a widely anticipated government-led rescue of Monte dei Paschi di Siena after the bank failed to raise enough money from private investors to stay afloat.
NEW YORK, Dec 22 The U.S. Department of Justice on Thursday sued Barclays Plc and two former executives on charges of fraud in the sale of U.S. mortgage securities in the run-up to the financial crisis.