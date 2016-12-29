FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
TABLE-Foreign trading in Japan stocks for latest week
December 29, 2016 / 6:17 AM / 8 months ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in Japan stocks for latest week

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Weekly net trading in shares on the first section
of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Japan's main stock exchange, in thousands
of yen. A negative figure indicates net selling.

 Week to:       TOTAL       Proprietary         Brokerage
 Dec 22     12,058,753       518,516,896      -506,458,143
 Dec 16     13,175,630       644,502,712      -631,327,082
 Dec 9      32,803,177      -479,472,270       512,275,447
 Dec 2      29,693,488      -100,976,868       130,670,356
 Nov 25     33,753,886       285,332,377      -251,578,491

Breakdown of brokerage totals:
 Week to: Institutions   Individuals   Foreigners   Securities Cos
 Dec 22    -94,235,126  -201,580,011  -192,310,766  -18,332,240
 Dec 16   -208,614,403  -487,482,799    89,200,020  -24,429,900
 Dec 9     352,789,132  -378,286,240   566,487,565  -28,715,010
 Dec 2      38,231,855  -306,421,084   416,530,504  -17,670,919
 Nov 25    -97,804,637  -439,850,836   305,158,930  -19,081,948

Source: Tokyo Stock Exchange

 (Compiled by Tokyo Newsroom)

