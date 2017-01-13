FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Foreign trading in Japan stocks for latest week
#Financials
January 13, 2017 / 6:50 AM / 7 months ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in Japan stocks for latest week

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Weekly net trading in shares on the first section
of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Japan's main stock exchange, in thousands
of yen. A negative figure indicates net selling.

 Week to:       TOTAL       Proprietary         Brokerage
 Jan 6       6,546,353       142,055,504      -135,509,151
 Dec 30     15,308,581       510,376,159      -495,067,578
 Dec 22     12,058,753       518,516,896      -506,458,143
 Dec 16     13,175,630       644,502,712      -631,327,082
 Dec 9      32,803,177      -479,472,270       512,275,447

Breakdown of brokerage totals:
 Week to: Institutions   Individuals   Foreigners   Securities Cos
 Jan 6    -103,177,375  -239,910,460   222,260,039  -14,681,355
 Dec 30   -297,686,645  -186,084,945    12,766,177  -24,062,165
 Dec 22    -94,235,126  -201,580,011  -192,310,766  -18,332,240
 Dec 16   -208,614,403  -487,482,799    89,200,020  -24,429,900
 Dec 9     352,789,132  -378,286,240   566,487,565  -28,715,010

Source: Tokyo Stock Exchange

 (Compiled by Tokyo Newsroom)

