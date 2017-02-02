TABLE-Foreign trading in Japan stocks for latest week

TOKYO, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Weekly net trading in shares on the first section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Japan's main stock exchange, in thousands of yen. A negative figure indicates net selling. Week to: TOTAL Proprietary Brokerage Jan 27 -377,862 316,670,258 -317,048,120 Jan 20 -1,974,372 162,166,932 -164,141,304 Jan 13 -855,001 -43,512,988 42,657,987 Jan 6 6,546,353 142,055,504 -135,509,151 Dec 30 15,308,581 510,376,159 -495,067,578 Breakdown of brokerage totals: Week to: Institutions Individuals Foreigners Securities Cos Jan 27 37,057,887 -138,844,328 -204,483,393 -10,778,286 Jan 20 -67,514,895 -1,031,370 -95,007,313 -587,726 Jan 13 -67,134,887 -2,661,762 118,667,551 -6,212,915 Jan 6 -103,177,375 -239,910,460 222,260,039 -14,681,355 Dec 30 -297,686,645 -186,084,945 12,766,177 -24,062,165 Source: Tokyo Stock Exchange (Compiled by Tokyo Newsroom)