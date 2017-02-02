FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Foreign trading in Japan stocks for latest week
February 2, 2017 / 6:21 AM / 7 months ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in Japan stocks for latest week

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Weekly net trading in shares on the first section
of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Japan's main stock exchange, in thousands
of yen. A negative figure indicates net selling.

 Week to:       TOTAL       Proprietary         Brokerage
 Jan 27       -377,862       316,670,258      -317,048,120
 Jan 20     -1,974,372       162,166,932      -164,141,304
 Jan 13       -855,001       -43,512,988        42,657,987
 Jan 6       6,546,353       142,055,504      -135,509,151
 Dec 30     15,308,581       510,376,159      -495,067,578

Breakdown of brokerage totals:
 Week to: Institutions   Individuals   Foreigners   Securities Cos
 Jan 27     37,057,887  -138,844,328  -204,483,393  -10,778,286
 Jan 20    -67,514,895    -1,031,370   -95,007,313     -587,726
 Jan 13    -67,134,887    -2,661,762   118,667,551   -6,212,915
 Jan 6    -103,177,375  -239,910,460   222,260,039  -14,681,355
 Dec 30   -297,686,645  -186,084,945    12,766,177  -24,062,165

Source: Tokyo Stock Exchange

 (Compiled by Tokyo Newsroom)

