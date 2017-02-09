TOKYO, Feb 9 Weekly net trading in shares on the first section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange , Japan's main stock exchange, in thousands of yen. A negative figure indicates net selling. Week to: TOTAL Proprietary Brokerage Feb 3 -9,804,955 110,550,453 -120,355,408 Jan 27 -377,862 316,670,258 -317,048,120 Jan 20 -1,974,372 162,166,932 -164,141,304 Jan 13 -855,001 -43,512,988 42,657,987 Jan 6 6,546,353 142,055,504 -135,509,151 Breakdown of brokerage totals: Week to: Institutions Individuals Foreigners Securities Cos Feb 3 -83,827,155 197,537,541 -241,670,328 7,604,534 Jan 27 37,057,887 -138,844,328 -204,483,393 -10,778,286 Jan 20 -67,514,895 -1,031,370 -95,007,313 -587,726 Jan 13 -67,134,887 -2,661,762 118,667,551 -6,212,915 Jan 6 -103,177,375 -239,910,460 222,260,039 -14,681,355 Source: Tokyo Stock Exchange (Compiled by Tokyo Newsroom)