6 months ago
February 16, 2017 / 6:33 AM / 6 months ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in Japan stocks for latest week

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    TOKYO, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Weekly net trading in shares on the first section
of the Tokyo Stock Exchange        , Japan's main stock exchange, in thousands
of yen. A negative figure indicates net selling.

 Week to:       TOTAL       Proprietary         Brokerage
 Feb 10      8,666,115       103,413,425       -94,747,310
 Feb 3      -9,804,955       110,550,453      -120,355,408
 Jan 27       -377,862       316,670,258      -317,048,120
 Jan 20     -1,974,372       162,166,932      -164,141,304
 Jan 13       -855,001       -43,512,988        42,657,987

Breakdown of brokerage totals:
 Week to: Institutions   Individuals   Foreigners   Securities Cos
 Feb 10    -50,574,130  -174,491,517   141,603,400   -11,285,063
 Feb 3     -83,827,155   197,537,541  -241,670,328    7,604,534
 Jan 27     37,057,887  -138,844,328  -204,483,393  -10,778,286
 Jan 20    -67,514,895    -1,031,370   -95,007,313     -587,726
 Jan 13    -67,134,887    -2,661,762   118,667,551   -6,212,915

Source: Tokyo Stock Exchange

 (Compiled by Tokyo Newsroom)

