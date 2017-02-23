TABLE-Foreign trading in Japan stocks for latest week

TOKYO, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Weekly net trading in shares on the first section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange , Japan's main stock exchange, in thousands of yen. A negative figure indicates net selling. Week to: TOTAL Proprietary Brokerage Feb 17 -4,314,959 154,542,581 -158,857,540 Feb 10 8,666,115 103,413,425 -94,747,310 Feb 3 -9,804,955 110,550,453 -120,355,408 Jan 27 -377,862 316,670,258 -317,048,120 Jan 20 -1,974,372 162,166,932 -164,141,304 Breakdown of brokerage totals: Week to: Institutions Individuals Foreigners Securities Cos Feb 17 -89,694,517 25,375,253 -91,491,442 -3,046,834 Feb 10 -50,574,130 -174,491,517 141,603,400 -11,285,063 Feb 3 -83,827,155 197,537,541 -241,670,328 7,604,534 Jan 27 37,057,887 -138,844,328 -204,483,393 -10,778,286 Jan 20 -67,514,895 -1,031,370 -95,007,313 -587,726 Source: Tokyo Stock Exchange (Compiled by Tokyo Newsroom)