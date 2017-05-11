FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Foreign trading in Japan stocks for latest week
#Financials
May 11, 2017 / 6:10 AM / 3 months ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in Japan stocks for latest week

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    TOKYO, May 11 (Reuters) - Weekly net trading in shares on the first section
of the Tokyo Stock Exchange        , Japan's main stock exchange, in thousands
of yen. A negative figure indicates net selling.

 Week to:       TOTAL       Proprietary         Brokerage
 May 2       2,863,365        73,563,544       -70,700,179
 Apr 28     10,685,429       194,729,323      -184,043,894 
 Apr 21     -2,210,337      -181,903,591       179,693,254
 Apr 14    -11,990,261       -85,244,596        73,254,335
 Apr 7     -23,158,730       -84,838,360        61,679,630
 
Breakdown of brokerage totals:
 Week to: Institutions   Individuals   Foreigners   Securities Cos
 May 2     -32,855,982  -185,915,076   155,592,329    -7,521,450
 Apr 28      3,170,967  -438,047,711   277,015,438　 -26,182,588
 Apr 21      4,771,864   -98,951,587   288,372,494   -14,499,517
 Apr 14     27,509,918   -48,466,449   101,310,202    -7,099,336
 Apr 7     -42,074,062    -3,575,956   106,718,908       610,740

Source: Tokyo Stock Exchange

 (Compiled by Tokyo Newsroom)

