TABLE-Foreign trading in Japan stocks for latest week

TOKYO, May 18 (Reuters) - Weekly net trading in shares on the first section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange , Japan's main stock exchange, in thousands of yen. A negative figure indicates net selling. Week to: TOTAL Proprietary Brokerage May 12 20,158,891 386,439,579 -366,280,688 May 2 2,863,365 73,563,544 -70,700,179 Apr 28 10,685,429 194,729,323 -184,043,894 Apr 21 -2,210,337 -181,903,591 179,693,254 Apr 14 -11,990,261 -85,244,596 73,254,335 Breakdown of brokerage totals: Week to: Institutions Individuals Foreigners Securities Cos May 12 -384,098,526 -514,592,122 560,613,204 -28,203,244 May 2 -32,855,982 -185,915,076 155,592,329 -7,521,450 Apr 28 3,170,967 -438,047,711 277,015,438 -26,182,588 Apr 21 4,771,864 -98,951,587 288,372,494 -14,499,517 Apr 14 27,509,918 -48,466,449 101,310,202 -7,099,336 Source: Tokyo Stock Exchange (Compiled by Tokyo Newsroom)