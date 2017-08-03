FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 3, 2017 / 6:13 AM / 4 hours ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in Japan stocks for latest week

2 Min Read

    TOKYO, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Weekly net trading in shares on the first section
of the Tokyo Stock Exchange        , Japan's main stock exchange, in thousands
of yen. A negative figure indicates net selling.

 Week to:       TOTAL       Proprietary         Brokerage
 Jul 28     -9,181,857        29,849,223       -39,031,080
 Jul 21       -705,959       -60,099,242        59,393,283
 Jul 14     10,324,367       -67,659,100        77,983,467
 Jul 7       8,777,720      -215,222,777       224,000,497
 Jun 30      4,894,183        33,628,181       -28,733,998
 
Breakdown of brokerage totals:
 Week to: Institutions   Individuals   Foreigners   Securities Cos
 Jul 28     32,575,339    43,857,985  -120,751,524     5,287,120
 Jul 21     80,976,617   -86,438,785    75,510,935   -10,655,484
 Jul 14     68,353,306  -164,257,429   189,409,453   -15,521,863
 Jul 7     305,908,813   -89,424,532    21,645,088   -14,128,872
 Jun 30    133,086,434  -155,167,856     8,038,267   -14,690,843

Source: Tokyo Stock Exchange

 (Compiled by Tokyo Newsroom)

