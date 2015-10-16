FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Foreigners turn net buyers of Japanese stocks for 1st time in 9 weeks
October 16, 2015 / 7:10 AM / 2 years ago

Foreigners turn net buyers of Japanese stocks for 1st time in 9 weeks

Ayai Tomisawa

2 Min Read

TOKYO, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Foreign investors turned net buyers of Japanese stocks last week for the first time in nine weeks, exchange data showed, on expectation the U.S. Federal Reserve would wait longer before starting to raise interest rates.

Foreigners bought a net 210.3 billion yen ($1.77 billion) worth of Japanese cash stocks during the Oct.5-Oct. 9 week, snapping an eight-week net selling streak, Japan Exchange Group data released on Friday showed.

“Investors unwound their risk-averse positions which were overdone,” said Yutaka Miura, a senior technical analyst at Mizuho Securities.

“Those who had been selling turned around their stance after U.S. stocks started rising.”

During the same week, trust banks, which manage corporate pension trusts and national pension fund trusts, bought a net 149.7 billion yen in Japanese cash stocks, making them net buyers for seven consecutive weeks.

On Friday, the Nikkei rose 1.1 percent to 18,291.80. ($1 = 118.9700 yen) (Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
