CORRECTED-Foreign investors sell record amount of Japan stock futures last week

(Corrects figure in paragraph 5 to 457.1 billion yen, not trillion) TOKYO, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Foreign investors sold a record amount of Japanese stock futures last week, when fears that violence in Ukraine and the Middle East could disrupt global growth pushed the country's share prices to two-month lows, exchange data showed on Thursday. Foreign investors sold a net 813.1 billion yen ($7.94 billion) in futures, such as Nikkei futures <0#JNI:> and Topix futures <0#JTI:>, data from Osaka Securities Exchange showed. That was their largest net selling since the exchange started publishing data in 2005, said Jun Yunoki, strategist at Nomura Securities. "Sanctions on Russia, and growing evidence of damage to European economies, U.S. air strikes on Iraq and a breakout of the Ebola disease. All these things conjured up a sense of fear and prompted hedge-selling in the futures," said Yunoki said. In addition, foreign investors also sold 457.1 billion yen in cash stocks in the same week, which was their largest net selling since the week of March 10-14, separate data from the Tokyo Stock Exchange showed. The Nikkei share average fell 4.8 percent last week, the biggest fall since early April. Buying by foreign investors was the main driving force of the Japanese share rally last year, when the Nikkei rose 57 percent on hopes of a strong economic recovery as Prime Minister Shinzo Abe took aggressive stimulus. But foreign investors have turned cautious this year as they look for more evidence of recovery and as the Bank of Japan has signalled it has no intention of adopting additional easing steps any time soon. ($1=102.4300 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano and Tomo Uetake; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)