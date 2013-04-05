FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nikkei jumps 4 pct, above 13,000 for 1st time in nearly 5 years
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 5, 2013 / 12:20 AM / in 4 years

Nikkei jumps 4 pct, above 13,000 for 1st time in nearly 5 years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, April 5 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei average jumped
more than 4 percent to break above the 13,000-mark for the first
time since August 2008 in early trade on Friday, buoyed by the
Bank of Japan's announcement of  massive stimulus to revive the
world's third-largest economy. 
    The Nikkei rose 540.61 points to 13,175.15, extending the
previous session's 2.2 percent gain after the BOJ decision. It
was on track for its biggest one-day percentage climb in two
years.
    The broader Topix index climbed 4.1 percent to
1,079.84.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.