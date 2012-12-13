Nikkei scales 8-month high as weak yen boosts exporters

TOKYO, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Japan’s Nikkei average climbed to an eight-month high in early trade on Thursday, led by exporters as the yen fell against the dollar on mounting expectations that the Bank of Japan will implement more aggressive monetary easing.

The Nikkei gained 1.2 percent to 9,696.20, a level not seen since early April, while the broader Topix index advanced 1.1 percent to 799.60.

The yen traded at 83.23 to the dollar on Thursday after hitting a 8-1/2-month low 83.30 yen on Wednesday.