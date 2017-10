TOKYO, Dec 27 (Reuters) - The Nikkei share average climbed to a 20-1/2-month high in early trade on Thursday, led by exporters, as the new Japanese prime minister’s vow to battle deflation and a strong currency sent the yen to a more than two-year low against the dollar.

The Nikkei advanced 0.8 percent to 10,307.32, while the broader Topix index rose 0.7 percent to 853.22.