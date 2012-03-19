FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nikkei up for fifth day, laggard blue-chips rise
#Market News
March 19, 2012 / 3:10 AM / in 6 years

Nikkei up for fifth day, laggard blue-chips rise

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* Nikkei up 0.2 pct after touching 8-1/2 mnth high
    * Komatsu rises; but investors sell Canon, Sony
    * Securities top main board as best sectoral performer
    * Marubeni climbs on report to buy Australia mine

    By Mari Saito	
    TOKYO, March 19 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average
extended gains for the fifth straight session on Monday as
investors picked up straggling blue-chips, while market
participants looked for fresh signals of U.S. economic recovery
before pushing the index higher.    	
    Construction machinery maker Komatsu Ltd jumped 2.6
percent and industrial robot maker Fanuc Corp gained
2.4 percent, though investors took profits in Canon Inc 
and Sony Corp. Canon fell 0.9 percent and Sony lost 0.6
percent. 	
    By the midday trading break, the benchmark Nikkei 
was up 0.2 percent at 10,148.22 after jumping as high as
10,172.64, its highest level since early July.	
    "The market is in wait-and-see mode today as we wait for the
next data or news to trade on," said Yutaka Miura, a senior
technical analyst at Mizuho Securities.	
    "It would be best for the Nikkei to consolidate around
current levels before going higher. The dollar/yen rate is
stabilising around mid-83 yen, so we should see steady moves in
tandem with the forex rate," said Miura.	
    Topping the Topix core 30 list as the biggest
percentage loser was Kansai Electric Power Co, which
shed 2.7 percent after reports the city of Osaka, the largest
shareholder in the utility, will propose decommissioning all 11
of the firm's nuclear reactors at a shareholder meeting in June.
 	
    The broader Topix advanced 0.3 percent to 869.15.	
    Market participants said trading volumes would likely be
thin as Tokyo markets are closed on Tuesday for a holiday. 	
    The main board's morning volume was at 52 percent of its
average 90-day full day volume. 	
    	
    LAGGARDS	
    Nomura wrote in a report to clients on Friday that market
participants saw a need for risk control owing to worries about
near-term overheating in the markets. 	
    "We continue to expect laggard high-beta sectors to play
catch-up," it said, referring to stocks that are typically
highly correlated to broader financial markets.	
    The Nikkei has gained more than 20 percent so far this year
on the back of robust U.S. economic data and liquidity boosting
programmes by global central banks. 	
    The benchmark's 14-day relative strength index was deep in
"overbought" territory at 78.96, with 70 or above considered
overheated.	
    Japan's securities subindex, up 1.8 percent, was
the top sectoral performer on the main board, with Nomura
Holdings gaining 2.5 percent and Daiwa Securities Group
 rising 0.9 percent. 	
    Marubeni Corp jumped 2.9 percent to a 13-month high
after report in the Nikkei business daily that the trading house
and a Japanese state-sponsored fund will buy British wind power
engineering company Seajacks International for about $850
million.	
    Separately, a source told Reuters on Friday that Marubeni is
in talks with Australian miner Hancock Prospecting to buy a 10
to 12.5 percent stake in an iron ore mine for up to $1.58
billion. 	
    Rival traders Mitsubishi Corp added 1.1 percent and
Mitsui Co Ltd advanced 0.9 percent. 	
    "With the Dow trading above its upside target of 13,000, a
general lack of factors or news is going to make it harder for
the Nikkei to aim that much higher today," said Fujio Ando,
senior managing director at Chibagin Asset Management. 	
    "U.S. economic data continues to be solid. Consumer
sentiment data slipped on Friday but factory output was steady.
 Confidence in the U.S. economy will push the
Nikkei up to 10,200 even this week, although we will have to
watch the housing data this week," said Ando.	
    A string of U.S. housing data is expected to give investors
a fresh look at the strength of the recovery in the world's
largest economy. 	
    On Friday, the S&P 500 closed with a slim gain, but the Dow
 ended down 0.15 percent after the Thomson
Reuters/University of Michigan consumer sentiment data slipped
to 74.3 from 75.3 in February, against economists' forecasts for
a gain to 76.0.

