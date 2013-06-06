FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan stock futures slump as dollar falls
June 6, 2013

Japan stock futures slump as dollar falls

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 6 (Reuters) - Japanese stock futures slumped 3.1 percent in electronic trading on Thursday as the dollar fell sharply against the euro and yen, hurt by a broad unwinding of bets against the greenback and worries over the possibility of a disappointing U.S. payrolls report on Friday.

Recent stimulus actions by the Bank of Japan have caused the dollar to strengthen against the yen, but after a 50 percent climb for the Nikkei index to start the year, but the index has fallen more than 17 percent from those highs on concerns about the effectiveness of measures by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s government to revive the economy.

The strength in the dollar also served to push the S&P 500 index below its 50-day moving average for the first time since mid-April.

