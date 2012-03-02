Nikkei at 7-mth closing high but fails to hold 9,800

TOKYO, March 2 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei average hit a fresh seven-month closing high on Friday after a European Central Bank liquidity operation this week underpinned market sentiment, but it failed to hold above 9,800 for a third day as market players warned of a correction. The benchmark Nikkei gained 0.7 percent to 9,777.03. It earlier topped 9,800 but failed to rise above resistance at 9,838, a 61.8 percent retracement of its fall from February to November last year. The broader Topix rose 0.8 percent to close at 837.82.