FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nikkei at 7-mth closing high but fails to hold 9,800
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 2, 2012 / 6:09 AM / in 6 years

Nikkei at 7-mth closing high but fails to hold 9,800

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, March 2 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei average hit
a fresh seven-month closing high on Friday after a European
Central Bank liquidity operation this week underpinned market
sentiment, but it failed to hold above 9,800 for a third day as
market players warned of a correction.	
    The benchmark Nikkei gained 0.7 percent to 9,777.03.
It earlier topped 9,800 but failed to rise above resistance at
9,838, a 61.8 percent retracement of its fall from February to
November last year. 	
    The broader Topix rose 0.8 percent to close at
837.82.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.