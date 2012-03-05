Nikkei eases from 9,800 as profit-taking accelerates

* Nikkei slips 0.3 pct, Topix down 0.2 pct * Investors take profit in exporters * Fast Retailing up on strong Feb sales * Tokyo Electron drops after plans to buy Swiss solar firm * Olympus falls on report Tokyo prosectors to bring charges By Mari Saito TOKYO, March 5 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average eased further from the closely watched 9,800 mark on Monday as market players said technical indicators pointed to a correction after February's steep rally, despite the softer yen underpinning risk appetite. Investors took profit in exporters that had recovered last year's losses in a recent rally. Toyota Motor Corp slipped 0.2 percent, Panasonic Corp fell 1.4 percent, and Sony Corp dropped 2.2 percent. Nomura Holdings Inc was down 0.8 percent after the previous session's 2.4 percent gain. The benchmark Nikkei was down 0.3 percent at 9,751.67 by the midday trading break. The index has failed to finish above resistance at 9,800 points for three consecutive sessions, with technical resistance seen near 9,838 -- a 61.8 percent retracement of its fall from February to November last year. The broader Topix index was down 0.2 percent at 836.41. Market participants said concern over a sharp pullback mounted after the Nikkei rallied more than 10 percent last month, posting its best February performance in decades. "Domestic institutional investors are locking in profit around current levels and are winding down their positions ahead of the end of the business year," said Fujio Ando, senior managing director of Chibagin Asset Management. "For the next week or two, I don't expect the benchmark to go much higher. Lifers and non-life insurance are selling. The fact that foreign investors aren't selling yet is supporting the market." Nomura said in a report that low-beta sectors that had missed out on the recent rally were supporting the market, while high-beta stocks such as energy resources and steelmakers had entered a period of correction. The broker said, "We consider an indication that the market has effectively entered a near-term correction mode already. We maintain our basic view that high-beta sectors continue to outperform." Japan's iron and steel subindex shed 1.5 percent as one of the worst sectoral performers on the main board. Morning trade on the Topix was thin, with 962 million shares changing hands compared with last week's midday average of 1.26 billion shares. "There doesn't seem to be enough volume or noise to get us there (above 9,800)," a trader said. VERTIGO But some market players said the slight adjustment was little reason for pessimism. "The bottom rung of the step ladder is hardly a place to get vertigo," said Nicholas Smith, Japan strategist at CLSA. "The weakness in the yen continues to surprise and we've got valuations behind this and reconstrution spending pushing on the global economy. It looks like a country where the year-ago hurdle is so low you'll have to be a limbo dancer to get under it. Conditions look pretty good to me." The Nikkei has gained 15.3 percent so far this year, boosted by a run of U.S. economic data suggesting a robust recovery in the world's largest economy, and accommodative policies by global central banks that have pushed investors back into risk assets. The dollar last traded at 81.72, close to a nine-month peak of 81.86 set on Friday. Outperforming the broader market on Monday, Fast Retailing Co Ltd rose 1.8 percent after saying on Friday that like-for-like sales rose 1.2 percent in February from a year earlier. Investors offloaded chipmaker Tokyo Electron Ltd, down 2.9 percent, after it said it would buy Oerlikon Solar, a unit of Swiss Oerlikon Corp AG, for 22.5 billion yen ($275 million) to make solar cell equipment a core business. "The shares are down today basically because the horror of the industry itself, if you look at governments around the world scaling back aggressively the subsidies they're paying to these guys and it's also overcapacity," said a trader. Scandal-hit Olympus Corp shed 3.6 percent to a two-week low after reports that Tokyo prosecutors planned to bring charges to the company for falsifying earning reports.