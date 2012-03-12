Nikkei seen steady; investors eye BOJ, FOMC

TOKYO, March 13 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average is expected to stay in its recent range on Tuesday as market participants look for signs of further easing from the Bank of Japan and hold off on buying ahead of a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting later in the day. Market players said the Nikkei was likely to trade between 9,850 and 10,000 on Tuesday after Nikkei futures in Chicago closed at 9,865, up 65 points, or up 0.66 percent, from the Osaka close at 9,800. "Although the upside at 10,000 is resistance for now, it is not as though we are going to see the market give up on topping that level. We will probably see it tread close to that point today," said Kenichi Hirano, operating officer at Tachibana Securities. BOJ Governor Masaaki Shirakawa will hold a news conference around 0630 GMT after the central bank's two-day policy review. The BOJ surprised markets in February by boosting asset purchases by 10 trillion yen ($123 billion) and in line with political pressure set a 1 percent inflation goal, suggesting more vigorous efforts to pull Japan out of deflation. "Although we don't expect a big surprise out of the meeting, even if there is an announcement it will not be a negative factor for the market," said Hirano. Strategists also said that many investors will also stick to the sidelines ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting later in the day. "There may be buying of some defensive stocks today and the buying will also spread to small to medium sized shares, but the weaker yen against the dollar and the euro shows that exporters will be strong performers for some time," Hirano said. Defensives rallied in an otherwise flat U.S. market on Monday as investors paused after recent gains and looked ahead to the Fed's monetary policy statement. On Monday, the Nikkei slipped 0.4 percent to 9,889.86 after climbing as high as 10,021.51, its highest level since early August last year, but failed to close above 10,000 for two sessions in a row. The broader Topix eased 0.4 percent to 845.28. > Defensives rally on flat day for Wall St > Dollar falls before Fed meeting, retail sales data > Bonds steady to higher ahead of Fed meeting > Gold falls on weaker sentiment, eyes on FOMC > Oil slips on China, Europe growth concerns STOCKS TO WATCH -- ASAHI KASEI Asahi Kasei Corp will buy U.S. medical equipment maker Zoll Medical Corp for $2.21 billion as it looks to build a global healthcare business and reduce reliance on its chemicals and fibres operations. -- MITSUBISHI UFJ Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group unit UnionBanCal Corp said on Monday it would buy Pacific Capital Bancorp for about $1.5 billion, signaling a possible recovery in the bank merger market. -- HONDA MOTOR Honda Motor Co plans to boost its motorcycle production capacity in Indonesia by 25 percent by fall 2013, the Nikkei said on Tuesday. The paper said the automaker will spend about 30 billion yen to build a factory in Indonesia. --NEC CORP NEC Corp aims to increase sales in its infrastructure business by 50 percent to 500 billion yen in four to five years and boost sales of small satellites in Southeast Asia, the Nikkei business daily said on Monday.