FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nikkei edges above 10,000 points, real estate leads
Sections
Featured
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Technology
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
Energy and Environment
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 13, 2012 / 2:00 AM / in 6 years

Nikkei edges above 10,000 points, real estate leads

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Nikkei up 1.1 pct, Topix gains 0.7 pct
    * Market eyes Bank of Japan, U.S. Fed meetings
    * Real estate, steelmakers outperform
    * Mazda falls after broker downgrade
    * Asahi Kasei down 3.3 pct after U.S. acquisition plan

    By Mari Saito	
    TOKYO, March 13 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei average
gained on Tuesday, once again nosing above the 10,000-point
level, supported by defensive buying as market participants
looked for signs of further easing from the Bank of Japan and
held off major buying ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting
later in the day.	
    Real Estate counters were the top performing sector on the
main board, with Mitsui Fudosan Co Ltd up 3.6
percent and outperforming the broader market.	
    The benchmark Nikkei was up 1.13 percent at
10,001.76, edging past the 10,000 level. The index has climbed
above 10,000 in two previous sessions but failed to close above
it on both days. The broader Topix added 0.83 percent to
852.33.	
    Market players said investors bought real estate, chemicals
and steelmakers ahead of closely watched central bank meetings
later in the day.	
    "Although the market does not expect additional moves by the
BOJ today, and the U.S. (Federal Reserve) is expected to string
markets along with hopes for QE3, there is really no other news
to trade on," said Hajime Nakajima, a sales trader at Cosmo
Securities in Osaka.	
    The BOJ surprised markets in February by boosting asset
purchases by 10 trillion yen ($123 billion) and, in line with
political pressure, set a 1 percent inflation goal, suggesting
more vigorous efforts to pull Japan out of deflation.    	
    Central Bank Governor Masaaki Shirakawa will hold a news
conference at around 0630 GMT on Tuesday after the BOJ's two-day
policy review.	
    "The market has been driven by intense momentum so a little
break now would not be surprising. Technical indicators show the
market is overheated, but there may not be another correction
yet as cash continues to flow in," said Hajime Nakajima.	
    The Nikkei is up 18.1 percent this year on the back of a run
of robust U.S. economic data, and liquidity boosting programmes
by global central banks that have drawn investors back into risk
assets.	
    Exporters were steady on Tuesday, with Nissan Motor Co Ltd
 up 0.8 percent and Honda Motor Co Ltd gaining
1.1 percent and industrial robot maker Fanuc Ltd adding
1.5 percent. 	
    The dollar was last traded at 82.38 yen, off Monday's
high of 82.52.	
    Japan's iron and steel subindex gained 1.1
percent after Nomura added the sector to its long candidate list
for the week, replacing the energy resources sector. The
brokerage wrote in a note to clients that last week's market
correction and turnaround was "... confirmation of appetite for
buying on dips mainly amid yen depreciation. However,
substantial risk remains for a near-term correction."	
    The brokerage said the focus on high-beta sectors is
shifting to a more cyclical sector selection.	
    Among heavily traded shares, Mazda Motor Corp fell
1.5 percent after Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities
downgraded the automaker to "underperform" from "neutral" and
cut its price target to 110 yen from 130.	
    Asahi Kasei Corp sagged 3.3 percent in early trade
after it said it would buy U.S. medical equipment maker Zoll
Medical Corp for $2.21 billion as it looks to reduce
reliance on its chemicals and fibres operations. 	
    Defensives rallied in an otherwise flat U.S. market
overnight as investors paused after recent gains and looked
ahead to the Fed's monetary policy statement.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.