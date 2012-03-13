FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nikkei pares gains after breaching 10,000 level
Sections
Featured
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Technology
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
Energy and Environment
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 13, 2012 / 3:05 AM / in 6 years

Nikkei pares gains after breaching 10,000 level

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* Nikkei up 0.9 pct, Topix gains 0.7 pct
    * Benchmark rises above 10,000 points in morning session
    * Market eyes Bank of Japan, U.S. Fed meetings
    * Real estate, steelmakers outperform
    * Mazda falls after broker downgrade
    * Asahi Kasei down 3.3 pct after U.S. acquisition plan

    By Mari Saito	
    TOKYO, March 13 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei average
breached 10,000 for the third straight session before trimming
gains to 0.9 percent on Tuesday, lifted by defensive buying as
investors looked for signs of further easing from the Bank of
Japan.	
    Real Estate stocks were the top performing sector on the
main board, with Mitsui Fudosan Co Ltd up 3.2 percent
and outperforming the broader market.	
    The benchmark Nikkei was 91.86 points higher at
9,981.72 by the midday trading break after reaching 10,007.82 in
morning trade. The index has climbed above 10,000 in two
previous sessions but failed to close above it on both days. 	
    The broader Topix gained 0.7 percent to 851.01.	
    Market players said investors picked up real estate,
chemicals and steelmakers ahead of a closely watched BOJ and
U.S. Federal Reserve meeting later in the day. 	
    "Although the market does not expect additional moves by the
BOJ today, and the U.S. (Federal Reserve) is expected to string
markets along with hopes for QE3, there is really no other news
to trade on," said Hajime Nakajima, a sales trader at Cosmo
Securities in Osaka.	
    Japan's central bank surprised markets in February by
boosting asset purchases by 10 trillion yen ($123 billion) and,
in line with political pressure, set a 1 percent inflation goal,
suggesting more vigorous efforts to pull Japan out of deflation.
   	
     The BOJ is expected to announce its regular policy decision
after 0300 GMT, and is likely to extend a loan programme for
growth industries and stress its willingness to take more
monetary steps to stimulate the economy as needed.  	
    	
    Trading volume was heavy during the morning session, with
the Nikkei trading at 82 percent of its daily 90-day
average volume.  	
    "The market has been driven by intense momentum so a little
break now would not be surprising. Technical indicators show the
market is overheated, but there may not be another correction
yet as cash continues to flow in," said Hajime Nakajima.	
    The Nikkei is up 18.1 percent this year on the back of a run
of robust U.S. economic data, and liquidity boosting programmes
by global central banks that have drawn investors back into risk
assets.	
    Exporters were steady on Tuesday, with Nissan Motor Co Ltd
 up 0.6 percent and Honda Motor Co Ltd gaining
0.7 percent and industrial robot maker Fanuc Ltd adding
1.6 percent. 	
    The dollar was last traded at 82.17 yen, stepping
further away from Monday's high of 82.52.	
    "Domestic institutional investors are likely to sell around
the current range around 10,000 as they head into the end of the
business year. After the 20th, we could see fresh buying," said
Fujio Ando, managing director at Chibagin Asset Management. 	
    "Meanwhile, individual investors are stepping in to buy blue
chips even at a premium and then taking profits," he said. 	
    Japan's iron and steel subindex gained 1.2
percent after Nomura added the sector to its long candidate list
for the week, replacing the energy resources sector. 	
    The brokerage wrote in a note to clients that last week's
market correction and turnaround was "... confirmation of
appetite for buying on dips mainly amid yen depreciation.
However, substantial risk remains for a near-term correction."	
    Nomura said the focus on high-beta sectors is shifting to a
more cyclical sector selection.	
    Among heavily traded shares, Mazda Motor Corp 
 fell 1.5 percent after Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley
Securities downgraded the automaker to "underperform" from
"neutral" and cut its price target to 110 yen from 130.	
    Asahi Kasei Corp slumped 3.3 percent after it said
it would buy U.S. medical equipment maker Zoll Medical Corp
 for $93 a share, a 24 percent premium to Zoll's closing
price on Friday, or $2.21 billion.  	
   "I think this is a positive move in the long term and a sign
that it (Asahi Kasei) is speeding up its global reach," a trader
said. "But people are concerned about the (price) of the
acquisition and its impact on the company's finances."

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.