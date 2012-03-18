Nikkei seen rangebound, laggard blue chips to rise

TOKYO, March 19 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei average is expected to be stuck in a range on Monday as market players look for fresh proof of a U.S. economic recovery before pushing the benchmark higher after it logged a sixth week of gains in the previous session. Market participants said the Nikkei was likely to trade between 10,000 and 10,150 after Nikkei futures in Chicago closed at 10,035, down 25 points or 0.2 percent from the Osaka close of 10,060. "The Nikkei will trade in recent ranges ... Investors will continue to pick up blue chips on dips and buy traders and energy shares. The strong euro might also encourage investors to buy exporters with exposure to Europe," said Hiroichi Nishi, equity general manager at SMBC Nikko Securities. The euro was last trading at 110.090 yen on the EBS platform. Nishi also said the Nikkei was unlikely to make major moves ahead of a national holiday in Japan on Tuesday. "Global markets have been supported by excess liquidity and this trend continues to lift markets. There is a danger of overheating but (in case of a correction) I think the downside is also limited," said Nishi. On Friday, the S&P 500 closed out its best week in three months with a slim gain driven by energy shares as investors continued to propel equities near four-year highs. The benchmark Nikkei ended up 0.06 percent at 10,129.83 on Friday and logged its sixth straight week of gains. The broader Topix advanced 0.4 percent to 866.73. > S&P 500 ends best week since Dec with quiet day > Dollar drops but trajectory seen upward on data drought > Prices fall for 8th day on better economic outlook > Gold ends flat, down 3 percent for the week > Oil climbs on Iran tensions, weak dollar STOCKS TO WATCH - TOKYO ELECTRIC POWER Tokyo Electric Power Co may seek more than 700 billion yen ($8.40 billion) more from the Nuclear Damage Liability Facilitation Fund, in line with new guidelines for compensation to those affected by the nuclear crisis, the Nikkei said on Friday. - MARUBENI Japanese trading house Marubeni Corp is in talks with Australian miner Hancock Prospecting to buy a 10 to 12.5 percent stake in an iron ore mine for $1.05-1.58 billion, a source familiar with the deal told Reuters on Friday. Separately, the Nikkei said on Monday the trading house was planning to purchase a 50 percent stake in British offshore wind turbine installation specialist, Seajacks International Ltd for 70 billion yen ($839.93 million), with a Japanese government-backed fund buying the remainder. - INPEX CORP Inpex, Japan's top oil and gas developer, said on Friday it is buying a 17.5 percent stake in the Prelude floating liquefied natural gas (LNG) project in Australia from Royal Dutch Shell Plc in a cash deal. - TERUMO Terumo Corp will create a joint venture with Chinese medical equipment manufacturer Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Co to manufacture and sell artificial kidney dialysis equipment by 2014, the Nikkei said on Monday. - TDK CORP Standard & Poor's Rating Service lowered TDK's long-term corporate credit and debt rating to "A" from "A-plus" on Friday and kept its outlook stable.